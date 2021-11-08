Frontenacs’ Shane Wright Named OHL Player of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs is the OHL Player of the Week, leading the League with eight points including three goals and five assists over three contests.

Wright put up three multi-point showings on home ice, beginning with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Mississauga Steelheads on Wednesday. The Frontenacs came up short again on Friday, but Wright scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season while going 20-for-32 in the faceoff circle as the North Bay Battalion took a 5-4 decision. Wright’s Frontenacs battled back into the win column on Sunday as he recorded a career-high four assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Peterborough Petes. Wright gathered an assist on Lucas Edmonds’ OT winner, extending his current point streak to five games.

A 17-year-old native of Burlington, Ont., Wright sits third in Frontenacs scoring with 16 points (6-10–16) through 11 games. Named both OHL and CHL Rookie of the Year as an exceptional status talent in 2019-20, Wright helped guide Canada to IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship gold this past May in Frisco, Texas. He was selected by the Frontenacs with the first overall pick of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection after leading the Don Mills Flyers to an OHL Cup championship.

Wright becomes the first Frontenacs player to win the weekly honour since Brett Neumann last did so in December 2018.

Also considered for the award this week, Guelph Storm forward and reigning Player of the Month Sasha Pastujov helped his club play to a 2-1-0-0 mark, climbing to the top of OHL scoring with seven points (2-5–7) over three games. Soo Greyhounds forward Rory Kerins also recorded seven points (2-5–7) as the Hounds went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)