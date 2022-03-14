Frontenacs’ Lucas Edmonds Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Kingston Frontenacs forward Lucas Edmonds is the OHL Player of the Week, recording three goals, six assists and nine points in three victories.

Edmonds put together three consecutive three-point performances as Kingston defeated Peterborough, Oshawa and Niagara. He scored and tacked on two assists on Thursday as the Fronts bested the Petes 5-4 in Peterborough. Edmonds added three primary assists in Friday’s 7-2 win over visiting Oshawa before scoring his 29th and 30th goals of the season on Sunday, adding an assist as the Frontenacs clinched a playoff spot with a 5-2 win over Niagara. He earns Player of the Week honours for the second time this season.

A 21-year-old native of North Bay, Ont., Edmonds sits second in OHL scoring with 95 points including 30 goals and 65 assists along with a plus/minus rating of plus-26. His 223 shots on goal are the fourth-most in the League while his 35 power play points lead all players. The first-year winger was originally Kingston’s seventh round (131st overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection before spending the past four seasons playing between the junior and professional ranks in Sweden. Edmonds was the 107th-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, Frontenacs teammate Shane Wright had eight points (3-5–8) in Kingston’s three victories while San Jose Sharks prospect Ethan Cardwell of the Barrie Colts returned to the lineup with seven points (2-5–7) as his team won two of three last week.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Theo Hill (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)