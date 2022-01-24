Firebirds’ Riley Piercey Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Flint Firebirds forward Riley Piercey is the OHL Player of the Week, scoring four goals while adding three assists for seven points in three victories to go with a plus/minus rating of plus-3.

Piercey scored in all three of his outings, helping the Firebirds climb to within three points of first place in the West Division with wins over Guelph, Saginaw and Kitchener. He scored the overtime winner in Guelph on Tuesday, finding the back of the net with 26 seconds remaining in the extra frame as the ‘Birds defeated the Storm 5-4. Piercey put together a season-high four point effort on Friday at home to Saginaw, scoring twice while adding two assists as the Firebirds secured the I-75 Divide Cup, taking a 6-3 decision to win their season series against the rival Spirit. He finished the week with a goal in Saturday’s commanding 7-1 win over the visiting Kitchener Rangers, extending his current point streak to four games.

A 19-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., Piercey sits second in Flint scoring with 37 points (15-22–37) over 30 games this season. The 6-foot-3, 212Ib. centreman is in his third OHL season, recording 85 points (35-50–85) over 152 career regular season games between Flint and Barrie. Piercey was originally Barrie’s first round (16th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Piercey joins Brennan Othmann as the second Firebirds player to earn OHL Player of the Week honours this season. Othmann was also considered for the award this week, registering eight points (2-6–8) over three games. Kingston Frontenacs forward Jordan Frasca posted seven points (2-5–7) and a plus-6 rating across four games as the Fronts closed out the weekend on a three-game winning streak.

