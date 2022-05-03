Firebirds’ Luke Cavallin Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Luke Cavallin of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-1 with a 1.68 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.

Cavallin made 100 saves in three games as the Firebirds finished the week with a 3-2 lead in their first round series against the Owen Sound Attack. Cavallin made 36 saves in Game 3 of the series on Monday in Owen Sound as the Firebirds dropped a 2-1 decision. He returned to the crease at the Bayshore in Game 4 on Wednesday, turning aside 28 of 30 shots sent his way in a 3-2 win. Cavallin made 36 saves in Sunday’s 5-1 win on home ice, picking up third star recognition.

A 21-year-old from Greely, Ont., Cavallin led the OHL with 36 wins this season, setting other Firebirds club records with a 3.16 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. His 3,288 minutes played were the second-most in the League. Flint’s career leader in games played (143), wins (62) and shutouts (2), Cavallin is in his fourth season with the franchise after being selected in the second round (28th overall) of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, San Jose Sharks prospect Ben Gaudreau of the Sarnia Sting gave his team a chance to win in their six-game series against first place Windsor, going 2-2 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. Matteo Lalama of the Barrie Colts was also solid when called into action, going 1-0-1 with a 1.61 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Playoffs:

Apr. 25 – May 1: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)

Apr. 18 – Apr. 24: Tucker Tynan (Soo Greyhounds)

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)