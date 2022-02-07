EN
February 7, 2022
Feb. 6/22 – ER (1) – SAG (5)
OHL Highlights
Saginaw Spirit
Dean Loukus scored twice and added an assist to lift the Spirit over the Otters 5-1.
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Luke Evangelista (Feb 6)
26 mins ago
WHL Highlights
Feb. 6/22 - KEL (2) - EVT (6)
42 mins ago
WHL Highlights
Feb. 6/22 - KAM (3) - VIC (2)
43 mins ago
QMJHL Highlights
Feb. 6/22 - HAL (2) - BAC (5)
46 mins ago
QMJHL Highlights
Feb. 6/22 - DRU (1) - GAT (0)
46 mins ago
QMJHL Highlights
Feb. 6/22 - CHA (8) - CHI (1)
46 mins ago