Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Toronto, Ont. – Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston is the recipient of the OHL Top Scorer Award presented by Kubota Canada, claiming the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy with 124 points including 46 goals and 78 assists in 68 games. Johnston boasted a plus-29 rating to go with a league-leading 1.82 point-per-game production rate. Johnston’s 124 points are the most by an OHL scoring leader since Erie’s Alex DeBrincat in 2016-17.

Johnston finished with 42 multi-point performances on the campaign including four different games with at least four points. His 124 points are the fifth-highest total in Spitfires franchise history, trailing Ernie Godden (153 points, 1980-81), Bill Bowler (135 points, 1994-95), Kelly Cain (133 points, 1987-88) and Blair Barnes (130 points (1979-80). He joins Taylor Hall (2009-10) and Peter Sarno (1997-98) as the third player in modern Spitfires franchise history to claim the honour. Earl Reibel (1949-50) and Bert Giesebrecht (1948-49) were also past Spitfires winners.

The 23rd overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, Johnston has collected 58 goals, 96 assists and 154 points through 121 career regular season games with the Spitfires, who selected him with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. He’ll be making his OHL playoff debut this week when the Spitfires open up their first round series against the Sarnia Sting.

The Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy was donated by the Toronto Marlboro Athletic Club in memory of Eddie Powers and was first awarded in 1945-46 to Tod Sloan of St. Michael’s who scored 79 points in 25 games. High-scoring Stars winger Jason Robertson was the 2018-19 recipient as a member of the Niagara IceDogs while veteran Dallas centreman Tyler Seguin has his named inscribed on the trophy as a member of the Plymouth Whalers in 2009-10.

