December 12, 2020

Divisional Finals set following Saturday action in #KiaCHLeCup

eCup
Round 3 was a one and done Saturday with eight matchups on the docket:

Saginaw Spirit 8 vs. Sarnia Sting 6

Saturday action opened with a barnburner as a pair of OHL rivals combined for 14 goals with the Spirit ultimately coming out on top with an 8-6 edge versus the Sting. An eventful first period saw Carolina Hurricanes first rounder Ryan Suzuki tally twice for the Spirit while team representative Danny Katic also got in on the action to help carry a 3-2 advantage after 20 minutes. Suzuki later added one more to make it a hat-trick en route to the victory.

Medicine Hat Tigers 3 vs. Hamilton Bulldogs 0

The first of two shutouts on the day, the Tigers came away with a 3-0 victory over the Bulldogs in which team representative Lukas Svejkovsky opened the scoring in what later counted as the game winner before teammates Corson Hopwo and Bryan Lockner also lit the lamp for the winning side.

Vancouver Giants 5 vs. North Bay Battalion 1

Grabbing an early goal from San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe, the early lead wasn’t enough for the Battalion as the Giants stormed back with five goals of their own including a two-tally effort from Connor Horning to help the Trevor Longo-led squad to a 5-1 final.

Mississauga Steelheads 6 vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3

Getting two-goal efforts from Max Dodig and Nicholas Canade, Saturday went swimmingly for the Steelheads led by Ty Collins in coming away with a 6-3 win over the Huskies to advance to the next round.

Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5 vs. Sudbury Wolves 0

With Gabriel Belley-Pelletier at the controls, the Drakkar cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Wolves to mark the second perfect game of the day. Among the offensive producers for Baie-Comeau was Antoine Rochon, who picked up a pair of tallies.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5 vs. Peterborough Petes 4 (OT)

Extra time was needed to decide a winner in the showdown between the Titan and Petes that ultimately saw Acadie-Bathurst led by Dylan Champagne prevail with a 5-4 decision courtesy of Mathieu Desgagnes’ game winner. The contest also saw a pair of Titan skaters finish with two-goal outings including Ben Allison and Bennett MacArthur, whose second goal came with just 8.8 seconds remaining to send it to sudden death.

Saint John Sea Dogs 5 vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes 2

Led by Riley Bezeau, the Sea Dogs are off to the next round after taking down the Hurricanes with a 5-2 win highlighted by a two-goal performance from San Jose Sharks prospect Vladislav Kotkov.

Erie Otters 5 vs. Edmonton Oil Kings 2

Santa is seemingly unstoppable as the Otters led by Brendan Hoffmann, who again suited up as Saint Nick, downed the Oil Kings in a 5-2 final. Once again, Hoffmann was among the goal scorers, netting the eventual winner Saturday.

