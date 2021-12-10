EN
FR
December 10, 2021
Dec. 9/21 – BAC (4) – CHI (3)
QMJHL Highlights
QMJHL
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
3 weeks ago
1:42
Bedard Talks to Media After Day 1 at Selection Camp
45 mins ago
3:05
Kia CHL Top-10 Plays From Players at Selection Camp
7 hours ago
3:29
Scott Salmond Address Media on Day 1 of Selection Camp
7 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Dec. 9/21 – MISS (2) – PBO (1) - OT
9 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Dec. 9/21 – SOO (4) – NB (5) - OT
9 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Tommy Cormier (Dec 9)
9 hours ago