MENU
December 9, 2022

Dec. 8/22 – KIT (4) – PBO (3)

OHL Highlights
Peterborough Petes
Watch more OHL on CHL TV
More News
Clarke, Guenther, Wright added to Canada's World Juniors selection camp
8 hours ago
CHL Daily: Spits win fourth straight while L'Heureux stays hot
9 hours ago
Dec. 8/22 - BAT (2) - MON (3)
10 hours ago
Dec. 8/22 - BLB (4) - HAL (5)
10 hours ago
Dec. 8/22 - CAP (3) - GAT (4)
10 hours ago
Dec. 8/22 - SHE (4) - RIM (6)
10 hours ago