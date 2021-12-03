EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
December 3, 2021
Dec. 2/21 – KGN (6) – PBO (5)
OHL Highlights
Peterborough Petes
Watch more on CHL TV >
Lucas Edmonds scored and added 2 assists as the Frontenacs held off the Petes for a 6-5 win.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 weeks ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Simon Pinard (Dec 2)
38 mins ago
OHL Highlights
Dec. 2/21 – HAM (2) – BAR (3) - OT
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Dec. 2/21 – ER (5) - WSR (4) - OT
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Dec. 2/21 – FLNT (3) – SAG (0)
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Dec. 2/21 – OTT (1) – NIAG (6)
2 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Dec. 2/21 - QUE (1) - SHE (3)
12 hours ago