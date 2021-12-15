EN
December 15, 2021
Dec. 14/21 – CHL on CBC Gem – SAS (5) – MJ (4) – OT
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
4 weeks ago
Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Frontenacs surge as win streak hits eight straight
5 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Evan Herman (Dec 14)
5 hours ago
Dec. 14/21 - EVT (3) - POR (4) - OT
7 hours ago
Dec. 14/21 - SEA (7) - TC (1)
7 hours ago
Dec. 14/21 - VIC (4) - KEL (5) - OT
7 hours ago
Dec. 14/21 - VAN (3) - PG (5)
7 hours ago