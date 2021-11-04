EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
November 4, 2021
CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | Nov. 3/21 – CHA (4) – DRU (1)
QMJHL Highlights
QMJHL
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
3:01
Kia CHL Top-10 Individual Efforts
10 hours ago
Stats Snapshot
CHL Stats Snapshot – Goalie Wins
15 hours ago
Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: ICE break free, undefeated Knights advance
17 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Simon Kubicek (Nov 2)
18 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Nov. 2/21 – LETH (0) – EDM (7)
19 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Nov. 2/21 – GUE (4) – KIT (0)
19 hours ago