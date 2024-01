CHL TopX Show – Sam Dickinson and Berkly Catton

Today’s episode of the CHL Top 10 show features a pair of high end prospects for the upcoming NHL Draft that will lead the way at the 2024 Kubota Top Prospects game. It’s London Knights’ Sam Dickinson and Spokane Chiefs’ Berkley Catton.

Sam Dickinson, the top ranked OHL skater for the NHL Draft, was recently name captain of team red at the Kubota Top Prospects game. The Knights’s blue liner is currently at a point-per-game pace putting him top-10 in the entire CHL.

Former first overall pick in the WHL draft, Berkly Catton is having a monster season for the Chiefs currently leading the team in goals and points sitting him 7th in the WHL. The centre will captain team white next week in Moncton.

