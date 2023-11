CHL TopX Show – Porter Martone and Jagger Firkus

It’s the scorers edition of the show where I chat with two guys that seem to be scoring at will right now, that’s Porter Martone of the Mississauga Steelheads and Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Mississauga’s Porter Martone has been filling up the highlight reels for both the Steelheads and Team Canada. The recently turned 17-year-old sits third in the OHL with 11 goals, 8 of which have been scored in his last 4 games.

After going 3-1 last week the Moose Jaw Warriors climb to second in the CHL Top 10 this week thanks in large part to the play of sniper Jagger Firkus. The Seattle Kraken prospect currently sits second in the WHL in goals and points.

