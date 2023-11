CHL TopX Show – Owen Beck and Koehn Ziemmer

This week we chat with Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck from the surprising Peterborough Petes and newly signed LA Kings prospect Kohen Ziemmer from the high octane Prince George Cougars.

Owen Beck tells us about their impressive start, why they’re so comfortable playing in extra time, what it’s like playing in the Petes/Gens rivalry and what it’s like playing with and against minor hockey teammates and what he started doing this season to help stay loose.

Kings’ prospect, Koehn Ziemmer talks to us about this being the best team he’s played on in the WHL, the scoring depth the Cougars have this season, what it’s like playing alongside running mate Riley Heidt, signing his ELC last week and what he likes to do on his days off in PG.

Watch the full episode here or listen to it here