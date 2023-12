CHL TopX Show – Owen Allard and Justin Poirier

Back with another edition of the CHL Top 10 Show and today I was lucky enough to talk to two players eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft in the Soo Greyhounds Owen Allard and Baie-Comeau Drakkar’s Justin Poirier.

The Soo’s Owen Allard was a surprise invite to Canada’s camp we talk about what type of player he is, the grind of a 6-month post-surgery recovery; how the Greyhounds have improved this season after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012 last year and growing up in a hockey playing family.

Baie-Comeau’s Justin Poirier talks to us about some sneaky additions to the Drakkar this year, the keys to their success, joining the ranks of elite teams in the CHL, the growth in his game as a sophomore, leading the Q in goals, and following in his brother’s footsteps.

Watch the full CHL TopX Show episode here, listen to it here or on your preferred podcast platform