CHL TopX Show – Jordan Dumais & Gabe Klassen

This week I chat with the captain of the CHL’s top ranked Portland Winterhawks as well as last season’s QMJHL leading scorer.

After making his return to the Q last weekend Jordan Dumais becomes the first returning player as a guest on the show.

The Blue Jackets prospect is on the cusp of setting numerous Moosehead franchise records sitting just 18 points, 13 goals and 6 assists back of Brandon Benedict. The top ranked Portland Winterhawks are a model of consistency with 6 consecutive 40+ win seasons, not including the bubble year. For the past five seasons Gabe Klassen has been taught about the winning culture in Portland and now teaches it.

Watch the full episode here or listen to it on your preferred podcast platform