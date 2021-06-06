CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Phoenix’s Joshua Roy

It is difficult to miss Joshua Roy.

Originally chosen atop the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, the budding centre brings elite skill down the middle of the ice as demonstrated through his two seasons split between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Sherbrooke Phoenix in which he has combined for 79 points counting 38 goals and 41 assists across 95 career contests.

Joining the rebuilding Phoenix ahead of this year’s trade deadline, the 17-year-old Quebec native is once again under the spotlight as a prospect eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft, with Central Scouting’s final assessment ranking him 66th among all North American skaters, indicating a likely top-90 selection.

As the July draft now nears, Roy looked ahead to that moment, reflected on his two seasons in the QMJHL, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What has been the biggest challenge of this year’s schedule?

The biggest challenge this year was the consistency in our game. It was pretty hard to keep the same energy and the same focus as at the beginning of the bubble.

What was your reaction when you were moved to Sherbrooke?

I was so happy to get traded to Sherbrooke. They are a very good organization with a great team. I knew a few guys already on the team so I could not have asked for a better place to go.

What has been the most memorable moment of your QMJHL career so far?

My most memorable moment will be the home opener in Saint John in my first year. The rink was almost full and it was just a perfect moment. We won the game against Halifax. I will remember this game for a long time.

How are you preparing ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft?

I try not to think about it. It is not necessarily something that I can control. Right now, I am just training hard on and off the ice during the offseason. If I work hard all summer, good things will happen at the draft and through to training camp.

Which NHL player do you model your game after?

I like to compare my game to John Tavares. He has very good hockey sense, a great shot, and good skills. That is like me as I have good hockey sense and a good shot.