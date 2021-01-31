CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Foreurs’ Justin Robidas

A top prospect for the coming NHL Draft, Justin Robidas is skating in his second season with a Val-d’Or Foreurs club that has championship aspirations as illustrated by its many reinforcements made ahead of the league trade deadline.

For Robidas, it is his latest opportunity to learn from those who have already experienced draft day and some who have already had a taste of NHL training camps. Of course, Robidas also brings the unique experience of having grown up in a hockey household – his father Stephane skated four seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes from 1993-97 before suiting up for 937 career contests in the NHL.

Chosen second overall in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Robidas put together a successful first season with the Foreurs last year in which he totaled 43 points to finish second in team scoring and ninth among freshmen league-wide. The budding talent has now carried over that scoring touch into the new campaign, already with 20 points in just 18 appearances.

Robidas reflected on the Foreurs’ recent roster additions, how his father has played a positive role on his hockey career, and more in the latest addition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What are your best strengths as a player?

Some of my strengths as a hockey player would definitely be my skating. I like to skate around on the ice. Then my hockey IQ is definitely something I like to use.

How excited are you to see the Foreurs add players like Poulin and Spence?

Players like Samuel Poulin, Jordan Spence, Nathan Legare, and Jakob Pelletier as well, they are all players who have a lot of experience and it is going to be fun to learn from them and just be around them every day at the rink and to get the chance to play with them on the ice.

How influential has your father been on your hockey career?

My father has had a big part in my hockey career. I think just watching him play, I wanted to play hockey because of him. He has helped me a lot along the way. He has helped me develop as a player and as a person on the ice and off the ice.

What does it mean to be recognized as a top prospect for the NHL Draft?

Being a top prospect is an honour. My dream is to be a player in the National Hockey League and this is one step closer to my dream so it is definitely fun but there is a lot of work to be done still to get there.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and why?

I model my game after a player like Brayden Point. He is a small forward who likes to shoot the puck. He can skate. He can play penalty kill and power play, and pretty much everywhere, so I like to compare myself to a player like Brayden Point.