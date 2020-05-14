CHL Playoffs #TBT: Cheechoo’s incredible Game 7

In the absence of Canadian Hockey League playoff action in 2020, we take a look back at some of history’s greatest post-season records and achievements.

There have been 32 different Game 7’s played in the modern era of CHL regional league championship series history bringing no less than 32 memorable performances that helped teams skate their way to glory.

But no single Game 7 performance is greater than Jonathan Cheechoo’s in the 1999 Ontario Hockey League finals scoring an incredible five goals to solidify a 9-2 victory over the London Knights and a J. Ross Robertson Cup for the Belleville Bulls.

1999 is one of 13 OHL finals to go the distance since 1975 with other such memorable moments like the 2011 Owen Sound Attack, 1996 Peterborough Petes, and 1994 North Bay Centennials winning in overtime. Not to mention the 2013 Knights who won on a last second game-winner by Bo Horvat.

11 different times the Western Hockey League final has gone to Game 7 since 1975 including the most recent 2019 series where the Prince Albert Raiders captured the Ed Chynoweth Cup on an overtime goal by Dante Hannoun to beat the Vancouver Giants.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s President Cup has been won eight times in Game 7 since 1973, including the 2015 final where Michael Joly was the double overtime hero for the Rimouski Oceanic defeating the Quebec Remparts.

