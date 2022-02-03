CHL on TSN: 1-on-1 with Blazers’ Logan Stankoven

The CHL on TSN returns Friday as a pair of B.C. Division rivals in the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants take to the ice, with game time set for 7:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Ahead of puck drop, the CHL sat down with Blazers forward Logan Stankoven who discussed his season to date, his NHL Draft day experience with the Dallas Stars, what he took away from the abbreviated 2022 World Juniors, the opportunity to play a national game on TSN, and more:

CHL: How does it feel to get in a full season after the past year?

Logan Stankoven: It feels really good. It is definitely a positive sign that things are starting to get back to normal. It has been tough not having playoffs the past two years, but this year it looks pretty promising. We are going to a full season this year and I am really looking forward to getting to the playoffs and getting things started there.

CHL: What was your experience like at the U18s last year?

LS: That was awesome. Once I found out that I could represent my country at a national level, it is always an honour and a privilege. I just wanted to do as much as possible to get my name out there and help Canada bring back a gold medal. Last year was my draft year as well and I didn’t have too many games to showcase myself. I think I played 13 games including the U18s, so not too much hockey going on, but I tried to utilize every game and make sure that every shift I went out there I was making a difference.

CHL: What was it like getting drafted by the Dallas Stars?

LS: It was an unbelievable moment for me and my family and friends and my team. Dallas is a great spot to be and a great organization. The Blazers and Stars have a bit of a connection there too with (owner) Tom Gaglardi. He gets to see me play lots and watches me quite a bit, so maybe that had something to do with it. I was just so happy to be drafted. Now the work begins and I have to make that next step.

CHL: What was the message from the Stars after training camp?

LS: Work on the little details. At the next level, every single player is smart and can skate and can shoot the puck. For me, it is about finding my strengths and working on those, and at the same time, tweaking those weaknesses that I have or those things that I need to improve upon. They gave me workout plans. I have been working with a skating coach to improve my stride and I think it has paid off so far.

CHL: What was it like to make the World Juniors team?

LS: It was pretty shocking. I didn’t expect to make the team. There are so many good 2002s and 2003s that are great players and could have easily made that team as well. Once I heard that my name was called, every kid dreams of it. You sit around at Christmas time watching those World Juniors games and cheering on Team Canada. For me to be a part of that and to have my family in the building in Edmonton was pretty cool. I was thankful to play in one game, never mind scoring a goal, which was definitely a nice feeling.

We continue our look at the 12 WHL players set to represent Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. It's time to feature @blazerhockey forward and @DallasStars prospect Logan Stankoven! MORE 📰 | https://t.co/oASorg3zT6 pic.twitter.com/0x4GqDhBrC — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 20, 2021

CHL: How nerve racking is it when you’re waiting to find out if you made the team?

LS: It is pretty nerve racking. You are just kind of sitting around and waiting. You don’t know what is going to happen. When you do find out, everything happens so fast, either you are staying at the hotel and going down for a team meeting or packing your bags and heading back to your club team. At the time, there were lots of thoughts and worries going through my head but you just have to have confidence in yourself. For me, I tried to leave it all out there at the tryout camp, and it worked out well for me.

CHL: What was it like to share the experience with teammate Dylan Garand?

LS: That was nice. Just having a teammate there was a good feeling. We both supported each other. I knew that he really wanted me to make the team. Once he found out, he was pretty happy and excited for me. He is a really good teammate that way.

CHL: What are some things you still want to achieve this year?

LS: For me, I have always been a centre, but now I am playing right-wing, so it is about learning those key details about how to play (the position). It is going to be a learning process. It is something where you have to ask and learn from other guys and share your thoughts with the other wingers on your team and your coaches. I really want to become a solid player at that position because that is where I see myself in the future. I think being adaptive in learning how to play different positions is important and can help you down the road.

CHL: What is the message to your team when you see reinforcements added to the roster?

LS: It is about the coach and management having confidence in us. They know we have a solid squad and sometimes you have to make a little bit of a change to bring a little bit more success. I don’t think that changes anything around the team. The guys are focused and everyone is working around the same goal, and that is to play for a Memorial Cup. Bringing in guys like Luke Toporowski, Drew Englot, and Kobe Verbicky, they are great guys who are good teammates first and then you see them on the ice and they are great players. They can put the puck in the net and contribute. It has been great getting to meet them and know them.

CHL: How have you and Toporowski found such great chemistry?

LS: We both play similar games. He is not the biggest guy but he has some really good wheels. He is a good finisher in and around the net. He can make some great passes and plays. We think alike and are not afraid to go into the corners and take pucks to the net. That is what has brought our line success. Playing with Caedan Bankier as our centre, he is a big body who is a great face-off guy. He was drafted by Minnesota. He has skill as well. Our line has a little bit of everything and is clicking right now.

CHL: What was it about coming back from the World Juniors that led you to such a hot streak?

LS: Just being at the World juniors, every player is quick, smart, and they can shoot the puck, so you have to elevate your game so much. Coming back to the WHL, I have brought some of that with me and it has helped me analyze the game a bit more and slow it down. I think it has worked out really well. It helps having great linemates too. The pace of play and the pace of practices at the World Juniors, and now coming back, it is something I have brought back with me and it has stuck with me. I have to keep continuing to play at a fast pace and enjoy it at the same time.

CHL: How does coach Shaun Clouston have your team playing this year?

LS: He wants us to play fast. He knows we have some quick players. We want to play a north-south game and make sure we are not turning over pucks. At the same time, he is not wanting to take away our creativity. For us, our structure is important and making sure we are not drifting away from our team play. He has a lot of confidence as shown by those moves at the deadline. He wants us to do something special, and now it is up to us to do that.

CHL: How exciting is it to be on TSN?

LS: It is always cool playing on national TV. there are going to be lots of eyes on us watching. It doesn’t really change much though. There are going to be lots of people watching from across Canada, but it is just the same game and we don’t change anything. We go in there and play the right way and hopefully we can come out on top.

CHL: How heated are the games against Vancouver now that you have played so many times?

LS: We have won most of those contests, but those could have gone either way. They are all close games. For us, it is about making sure that everyone is engaged and ready to go. We just played Vancouver last weekend and they are going to be ready to go and ready to beat us. These are key points that we need in order to track down Everett who is at the top of our conference. We have three big games this weekend and we will be ready to go.

CHL: What do you say to your teammates to get ready?

LS: As we have seen before, it doesn’t matter who is in the lineup or who is not. It is about who shows up ready to play. Any team can beat anyone on any given night. We have seen it before with our team. You can’t take teams lightly. When you are a top team, teams have a bullseye on you and want to beat you. Our guys know that and it is something I have learned in being in the league for a couple of years now.

Can’t be stopped ‼️ Check out the speed and filthy shot from Logan Stankoven with @blazerhockey 👏 https://t.co/RPecjPSHTs — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 10, 2021

CHL: Who are the Giants players you need to worry about?

LS: Their top players like Fabian Lysell, who is a really good player and a high draft pick. Same with Zack Ostapchuk. He is a good player as well. He is a big body who takes pucks to the net. He is a speedy guy. Those are the two main guys up front that we have to watch out for. On defence, Alex Cotton is a good power-play guy with an accurate shot. Hopefully we can shut them down. We are looking forward to the game on Friday.

CHL: How much does having Garand between the pipes give your team the confidence to take those extra chances?

LS: He is a rock back there. It gives us confidence as forwards knowing that he can make those big saves. It doesn’t mean we can just turn over pucks and not back check. That is not how we play. But just knowing that he is back there, he is one of the best goalies in the country for his age. He has played at the World Juniors twice now and he just signed his first contract with the New York Rangers. We know that he shows up every night ready to go and we can see it every day in practice and in the gym. He wants to be the best. I think what makes our team so special is we have a lot of guys who want to make it to the next level and we are all pushing toward the same goal.

CHL: You have 15 points against Vancouver this year. Is knowing which teams you have success against something you are cognizant of?

LS: A little bit. I know there are certain teams I enjoy playing against. I think it’s just the style of play that they put on the table. It also has to do with the rink too. Each ice surface feels a bit different. I love playing on the Vancouver ice and I have had quite a bit of success playing there. But I know after last game they are going to have something prepared to try to shove down me and my linemates. We just have to be prepared for anything.

CHL: Why should casual fans tune in to watch this game on TSN?

LS: We are teams that you never see. We are out west. I can’t even remember the last time that the Blazers played on TSN. It is nice to get our team on national TV. We have had the upperhand against the Giants (this year), but every single contest has been really close and could have gone either way in lots of those games. We are going to need to be ready to go. They are going to come out hungry, so it is going to be an exciting game. We have lots of NHL Draft prospects too. We have some exciting prospects coming up with Mats Lindgren, Fraser Minten, and Matthew Seminoff, just to name a few guys, and we have some drafted players like Garand and Bankier, who are key pieces of our team. We look forward to seeing how these younger guys pad out the season and we look forward to seeing them drafted this summer.