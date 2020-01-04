CHL on Sportsnet: Saskatoon at Edmonton

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday as the Saskatoon Blades face off with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Entering Sunday, the hosting Oil Kings have won seven of their past eight outings, including Friday’s 5-0 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors in which the team generated goal production from five different skaters while veteran left-wing Ethan McIndoe led the team offensively with a trio of assists and first-year netminder Sebastian Cossa turned aside 14 shots to record his third career shutout.

For the Blades, the squad is also running a hot streak in having won four of its past five contests with its most recent victory coming in 4-3 overtime decision versus the Red Deer Rebels on Friday that saw captain Chase Wouters net the game winner at the 3:35 mark of the extra frame. Between the pipes, Saskatoon also received solid support from goaltender Nolan Maier who came away with 30 saves as he notched his 15th victory this season.

Sunday marks the second of four meetups between the Blades and Oil Kings this season following an early November contest in which Edmonton came away with a 4-3 decision that included a two-goal performance from third-year right-wing Josh Williams. Catch all the action in the latest match between Saskatoon and Edmonton on Sunday at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE.

Tale of the Tape