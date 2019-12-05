CHL on Sportsnet: Owen Sound at London

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Friday as the Owen Sound Attack face off with the London Knights.

Entering Friday, the Attack are running a two-game win streak following back-to-back overtimes victories over the Saginaw Spirit and Niagara IceDogs. Against the IceDogs on Wednesday, newly acquired centre Matthew Struthers stole the show with a three-point debut, including the game-winning tally that came at the 2:19 mark of the extra frame.

As for London, the Knights are one of the hottest teams in the circuit having won seven of their past eight, including Sunday’s 6-5 overtime thriller against the Soo Greyhounds in which the squad evened the score midway through the third period before Columbus Blue Jackets prospect and co-captain Liam Foudy sealed the victory just 35 seconds into overtime. The Knights will look to return to their winning ways after dropping Thursday’s contest 3-2 to the Peterborough Petes.

Friday marks the third of six games between Owen Sound and London this season, with the Knights leading the season series so far with a 1-0-1-0 showing. Catch all the action in the latest matchup between the Attack and Knights on Friday at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific.

Tale of the Tape