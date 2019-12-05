CHL on Sportsnet: Owen Sound at London

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Friday as the Owen Sound Attack face off with the London Knights.
Entering Friday, the Attack are running a two-game win streak following back-to-back overtimes victories over the Saginaw Spirit and Niagara IceDogs. Against the IceDogs on Wednesday, newly acquired centre Matthew Struthers stole the show with a three-point debut, including the game-winning tally that came at the 2:19 mark of the extra frame.
As for London, the Knights are one of the hottest teams in the circuit having won seven of their past eight, including Sunday’s 6-5 overtime thriller against the Soo Greyhounds in which the squad evened the score midway through the third period before Columbus Blue Jackets prospect and co-captain Liam Foudy sealed the victory just 35 seconds into overtime. The Knights will look to return to their winning ways after dropping Thursday’s contest 3-2 to the Peterborough Petes.
Friday marks the third of six games between Owen Sound and London this season, with the Knights leading the season series so far with a 1-0-1-0 showing. Catch all the action in the latest matchup between the Attack and Knights on Friday at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific.
Tale of the Tape
|Owen Sound Attack
|Category
|London Knights
|12-10-3-1, 28 Points
|Record
|17-6-1-1, 36 Points
|4th in Midwest Division
|Standings
|1st in Midwest Division
|S. Popov, 6-26-32 in 26 GP
|Leading Scorer
|C. McMichael, 25-31-56 in 25 GP
|B. Lyle, 6-20-26 in 26 GP
|Top Defenceman
|R. Merkley, 6-23-29 in 23 GP
|M. Guzda, 10-8-3-1, 3.38, .899
|Goaltending Leader
|B. Brochu, 9-1-0-0, 2.65, .905
|22.8% (10th in OHL)
|Powerplay
|30.4% (2nd in OHL)
|76.3% (12th in OHL)
|Penalty Kill
|84.9% (2nd in OHL)
|C – Aidan Dudas (LA)
|NHL Prospects
|LW – Liam Foudy (CBJ)
LW – Jonathan Gruden (OTT)
C – Matvey Guskov (MIN)
C – Connor McMichael (WSH)
D – Ryan Merkley (SJ)
D – Alec Regula (CHI)
D – Hunter Skinner (NYR)
|D – Igor Chibrikov
D – Nolan Seed
|2020 Draft Eligibles
|RW – Luke Evangelista
D – Gerard Keane
LW – Antonio Stranges