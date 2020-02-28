CHL on Sportsnet: Barrie at Ottawa

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Barrie Colts take on the Ottawa 67’s.

Entering Saturday, the Colts look to halt a two-game skid following Thursday’s 6-3 decision versus the Niagara IceDogs in which three different players found of the back of the net for Barrie. Among the trio was budding blue-liner Brandt Clarke, the fourth-overall pick from the 2019 OHL Priority Selection who wrapped up the night with one goal and one assist to improve to 35 points through 51 appearances this season.

As for Ottawa, the OHL-leading club has won three of its past four contests including a 4-1 victory over the Oshawa Generals on the Friday that saw centre Marco Rossi pick up one goal and one assist, bringing him to a CHL-leading 107 points on the season. A dynamic offensive presence, Rossi ranks fifth among North American skaters ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Saturday marks the second of four meetups between Barrie and Ottawa this season with the most recent contest coming midway through December in which the 67’s prevailed with a 7-2 victory on home ice following a three-point night courtesy of veteran blue-line Noel Hoefenmayer. Catch all the action in the latest match between the Colts and 67’s on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet ONE, and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape