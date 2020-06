CHL on Sportsnet host Rob Faulds chats with the Ottawa 67’s trio who won 2019-20 Canadian Hockey League awards. That group includes Marco Rossi (Top Scorer of the Year presented by Purolator), Noel Hoefenmayer (Defenceman of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore), and Andre Tourigny (Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year presented by Janes).