CHL on Sportsnet analyst Sam Cosentino chats one-on-one with 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit who is the 2019-20 recipient of the Canadian Hockey League’s Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC. Joining them with a surprise drop in is Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid who was a back-to-back recipient of the same award in 2014-15┬áduring his time in the Ontario Hockey League as a star for the Erie Otters.