MENU
June 21, 2021

Brad Richards reveals 2020-21 Michel-Brière Trophy winner

QMJHL
QMJHL
Watch more QMJHL on CHL TV

 

Former Rimouski Oceanic star forward Brad Richards was chosen to reveal the 2020-21 season’s Most Valuable Player. The Murray Harbour, PEI native was inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame in 2017 and was voted as the league’s 8th greatest player of all-time during the 2019 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Richards is a former recipient of the Michel-Brière Trophy himself, having received the award in 1999-00 following a dominant regular season in which he finished first in the QMJHL with 71 goals and 115 assists for 186 points in just 63 games.

This year’s finalists for the Most Valuable Player award are Jakob Pelletier of the Val-d’Or Foreurs, as well as Cedric Desruisseaux and Colten Ellis of the Charlottetown Islanders.

More News
2020-21 QMJHL Rookie All-Star Team
3 hours ago
QMJHL Top 10 | The top saves from May and June of 2021!
3 hours ago
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #2 – Rybinski vs. Neighbours
3 hours ago
WHL Board of Governors extend contract of WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
3 hours ago
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #1 – Bedard vs. Jarvis
3 hours ago
1:16
CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Steelheads' Ethan Del Mastro
19 hours ago