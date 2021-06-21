Brad Richards reveals 2020-21 Michel-Brière Trophy winner

Former Rimouski Oceanic star forward Brad Richards was chosen to reveal the 2020-21 season’s Most Valuable Player. The Murray Harbour, PEI native was inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame in 2017 and was voted as the league’s 8th greatest player of all-time during the 2019 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Richards is a former recipient of the Michel-Brière Trophy himself, having received the award in 1999-00 following a dominant regular season in which he finished first in the QMJHL with 71 goals and 115 assists for 186 points in just 63 games.

This year’s finalists for the Most Valuable Player award are Jakob Pelletier of the Val-d’Or Foreurs, as well as Cedric Desruisseaux and Colten Ellis of the Charlottetown Islanders.