Boxing Day tradition comes full circle for Danielson

Growing up, it was a family tradition in the Nate Danielson household to watch Canada on Boxing Day at the World Juniors.

On Tuesday, the Brandon Wheat Kings captain had a full circle moment as he scored in Canada’s 5-2 win over Finland.

“Something I’ve dreamt of for a long time is to play in this tournament,” Danielson said. “Every year it’s amazing to watch.”

Danielson, the ninth overall pick by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Draft, has 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games this year with the Wheat Kings.

The 2024 World Juniors will take place from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Gothenberg, Sweden.