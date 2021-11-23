Battalion’s Brandon Coe Named OHL Player of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe of the North Bay Battalion is the OHL Player of the Week, recording three goals, five assists and eight points over three consecutive Battalion victories.

Coe strung together three multi-point efforts, continuing an eight game point streak as the Battalion sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. The big 6-foot-5, 203Ib. winger put together a second star performance on Thursday at home to the Ottawa 67’s, registering a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win. Coe picked up an assist on Kyle Jackson’s game winning goal in Oshawa on Friday night, finishing with a pair of helpers as the Battalion defeated the Generals 4-2. He rounded out the weekend with two goals and an assist in Sunday’s 7-3 win over visiting Niagara, earning first star honours while collecting his 150th career OHL point.

A 20-year-old native of Ajax, Ont. and an alternate captain with the Battalion this season, Coe leads the OHL with 24 assists and sits one point back of the League scoring lead with 33 points (9-24–33) through 19 contests. His plus-14 plus/minus rating has him tied for fifth in the OHL. Coe made his professional debut last season, recording five points (1-4–5) in 17 games with the San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks who selected him in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Coe was originally North Bay’s first round (3rd overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection from the OHL Cup finalist Toronto Nationals U16 program.

Coe is the first Battalion player to earn the weekly honour since Justin Brazeau last did so in October 2018.

Also considered for the award this week, Peterborough Petes forward Tucker Robertson led all players with 10 points (4-6–10) in three games to climb into the League scoring lead as the Petes went 1-2 on a high-scoring weekend. Windsor Spitfires winger Kyle McDonald was also highly productive, putting up eight points (5-3–8) and three consecutive multi-point efforts as the Spitfires won a pair.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)