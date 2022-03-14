Attack’s Nick Chenard Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Nick Chenard of the Owen Sound Attack is the OHL Goaltender of the Week after going 2-0-1-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .944 save percentage.

Chenard, who was a runner-up for last week’s distinction, made 101 saves for the Attack in three games, helping them extend their run of consecutive games undefeated in regulation to nine. He turned aside 41 shots on Monday night, backstopping the Bears past the visiting Guelph Storm 5-3 for his sixth consecutive win. Chenard returned to the crease in front of a hometown crowd in Windsor on Thursday, making 30 saves as the Attack fell to the Spitfires 2-1 in overtime. He closed out the weekend stopping 30 of 31 in Saginaw on Saturday as Owen Sound skated to a 5-1 win.

A 19-year-old native of Tecumseh, Ont., Chenard owns a record of 19-12-3-1 this season with a 3.03 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and two shutouts. Now in his second season with the Attack after being a sixth round (108th overall) pick of the club in 2018, he owns a career record of 25-16-3-2 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 50 career regular season games.

Also considered for the award this week, reigning award recipient Marco Costantini of the Hamilton Bulldogs went 2-0-0-0, stopping 52 of 55 as the Dogs took road wins over Barrie and Mississauga. Flint Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin was also solid, going 2-0-0-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .956 save percentage in wins over London and Guelph.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)