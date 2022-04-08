EN
FR
MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
April 8, 2022
Apr. 7/22 – SAR (5) – ER (4)
OHL Highlights
Ontario Hockey League
Watch more on CHL TV >
Ty Voit and Theo Hill both scored twice as the Sting beat the Otters 5-4.
More News
QMJHL Highlights
Apr. 7/22 - VIC (3) - BAC (8)
2 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Apr. 7/22 - QUE (6) - CB (3)
2 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Apr. 7/22 - GAT (3) - MON (4)
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Apr. 7/22 - MISS (2) - NB (3) - SO
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Apr. 7/22 - GUE (3) - WSR (4) - SO
2 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Mael Lavigne (Apr 7)
2 hours ago