Americans shut out Canada to capture World Junior gold

Red, white, blue, and gold.

Coming away with a 2-0 victory over Canada on Tuesday, the United States claimed its fifth championship at the World Juniors. A tightly-knit contest that saw Canada outshoot the United States by a 34-21 margin, the United States first got on the board midway through the first period before doubling up in the opening minute of the middle frame on a tally that drew an assist from Hamilton Bulldogs forward Arthur Kaliyev.

A Los Angeles Kings prospect, Kaliyev was one of three CHL talents to win gold alongside London Knights defenceman Hunter Skinner (New York Rangers) and Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames).

Tuesday’s championship also marked the first win for the United States since 2017 and follows past victories in 2013, 2010, and 2004.

“I’m proud of our guys,” said Canada head coach Andre Tourigny of the Ottawa 67’s. “We did a lot of good things, and the second half of the game we controlled the puck. If you look back at only the score you might think we left something on the table. If we look back at the effort, the push back, and the pride our players showed in the second half of the game, I cannot be anything but proud of our team.”

The World Juniors returns to Alberta next year with hosting duties split between Edmonton and Red Deer that will see Canada look to claim its tournament-leading 19th gold medal.