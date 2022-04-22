2022 WHL Playoffs Preview: (5) Saskatoon Blades vs. (4) Moose Jaw Warriors

With the 2022 WHL Playoffs set to begin Thursday, April 21, WHL.ca takes a look in at each of the eight head-to-head matchups across the league. In our seventh of eight opening round 2022 WHL Playoffs previews, we examine the Saskatoon Blades and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Glance casually at the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season standings, then look again at the eight WHL Playoffs pairings. Your eyes might well tell you the first-round matchup between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Saskatoon Blades is too close to call.

Just one point separated fourth-place Moose Jaw from fifth-place Saskatoon, as the two sides meet in the first round for the second consecutive post-season, with Game 1 set for Friday night in the Friendly City (7:00 p.m. MT, Mosaic Place).

While they finished neck-and-neck in the Regular Season standings, Saskatoon had the edge in the season series, winning six of the eight meetings between the sides. The Blades also came out best in the aforementioned first-round encounter back in 2019, besting the Warriors in a four-game sweep.

But three years on, the complexion of both Clubs is markedly different, especially in Moose Jaw where a mix of youth and veteran savvy led the Warriors to a 37-24-4-3 Regular Season record.

NHL Draft prospect Jagger Firkus paced Moose Jaw’s offence with 80 points (36G-44A), while 16-year-old Brayden Yager set a new franchise record for skaters of his age with 34 goals, besting a mark previously held by Theoren Fleury.

Saskatoon’s veterans provide plenty of pop, too. The duo of Kyle Crnkovic and San Jose Sharks prospect Tristen Robins combined for 72 goals during the Regular Season.

And while there’s plenty of time for NHL Draft prospect discussion (the two teams have a combined six players listed on the most recent NHL Central Scouting rankings), the story between the pipes is that of two long-serving WHL goaltenders in Warriors netminder Carl Tetachuk and Blades puck-stopper Nolan Maier.

21-year-old Tetachuk won 29 games in his first season with Moose Jaw, while fellow 2016 WHL Draft selection Nolan Maier became the League’s all-time winningest goaltender earlier this month. Tetachuk held a slight edge over Maier in save percentage during the 2021-22 campaign, finishing with a .913 SV% while Maier checked in at .910.

On the blueline, the Warriors boast three NHL prospects in captain Daemon Hunt (Minnesota Wild), Cole Jordan (Calgary Flames) and Max Wanner (Edmonton Oilers). The blueliner garnering a lot of the publicity lately in Moose Jaw, however, is NHL Draft prospect Denton Mateychuk. Ranked #9 among North American Skaters for the 2022 NHL Draft, Mateychuk finished third in Club scoring with 64 points (13G-51A) and is dangerous on every inch of the ice.

The Blades lost captain Aidan De La Gorgendiere to injury late in the Regular Season, but their back end is a rugged mix of veterans and WHL Playoffs newbies. Rhett Rhinehart is a bruising body-checker, while both NHL Draft prospect Charlie Wright and 16-year-old Tanner Molendyk stand to be stalwarts in Saskatooon for years to come.

Moose Jaw and Saskatoon go into the post-season in search of glory in a tough Eastern Conference, and both the Warriors and Blades enter these WHL Playoffs seeking a first Ed Chynoweth Cup for their franchises.

Moose Jaw reached the Championship series once, in 2006 when they were bested by the Vancouver Giants, while Saskatoon’s last trip to the League final was in 1994, when the Blades lost a seven-game thriller to the Kamloops Blazers.

Game Breakers

Moose Jaw Warriors: Jagger Firkus finished the season with 36 goals, also earning Player of the Game honours for his side at the Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in March. The product of Irma, Alta. led all Warriors in scoring against the Blades with 12 points (5G-7A).

Saskatoon Blades: Tristen Robins posted his second 70-plus point season for the Blades in 2021-22, finishing the Regular Season with 78 points (33G-45A). The San Jose Sharks prospect scored eight of those 33 goals against the Warriors, including a hat-trick on October 27, 2021.

Goaltending

Moose Jaw Warriors: Carl Tetachuk won a career-best 29 games during the Regular Season, his first in Moose Jaw after three years with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. His .913 save percentage was good for a share of fourth place among WHL goaltenders.

Saskatoon Blades: Nolan Maier had a record-setting year for Saskatoon, sitting alone atop the League’s career wins leaders with 122. Maier collected 31 victories in 2021-22 and posted a 4-2-0-0 record in the season series against Moose Jaw.

X-Factors

Moose Jaw Warriors: With Jagger Firkus and Brayden Yager earning the bulk of the recent accolades among Moose Jaw’s forward group, New York Rangers prospect Ryder Korczak has perhaps flown under the radar despite finishing second in Club scoring with 79 points. Korczak is dependable in the face-off circle, too; his 56.4 percent efficiency stands seventh among WHL centremen with 1,000 or more attempts.

Ryder Korczak snipes and then goes airborne! A little violin to top it off!#AllInTogether | @Korzy19 pic.twitter.com/uw4BcWOM0c — x – Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) March 20, 2022

Saskatoon Blades: 2022 NHL Draft prospect Brandon Lisowsky is a pure goal-scorer, and a player to watch in this series. The product of Port Coquitlam, B.C. finished the season with 33 goals, good for fifth among WHL skaters ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Whether it's at the PoCo Rec Centre, or at arenas around the WHL.. ..all Brandon Lisowsky does is score goals.@BladesHockey | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/crYuMmzPbB — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 6, 2022

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Saskatoon @ Moose Jaw Friday, April 22 7:00 2 Saskatoon @ Moose Jaw Saturday, April 23 7:00 3 Moose Jaw @ Saskatoon Tuesday, April 26 7:00 4 Moose Jaw @ Saskatoon Wednesday, April 27 7:00 5 * Saskatoon @ Moose Jaw Friday, April 29 7:00 6 * Moose Jaw @ Saskatoon Saturday, April 30 7:00 7 * Saskatoon @ Moose Jaw Tuesday, May 3 7:00

* = if necessary

Season Series

Moose Jaw (1) at Saskatoon (4) – April 1, 2022

Saskatoon (0) at Moose Jaw (7) – March 26, 2022

Moose Jaw (2) at Saskatoon (4) – February 27, 2022

Saskatoon (5) at Moose Jaw (4), OT – December 14, 2021

Moose Jaw (2) at Saskatoon (6) – October 27, 2021

Saskatoon (4) at Moose Jaw (3) – October 16, 2021

Moose Jaw (2) at Saskatoon (4) – October 2, 2021

Saskatoon (1) at Moose Jaw (7) – October 1, 2021

