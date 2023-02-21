2022-23 Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings: Week 20

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 20 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 20

1. Winnipeg ICE (44-7-1-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (44-7-1-2)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (41-9-1-1)

4. Gatineau Olympiques (36-12-4-2)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (38-8-4-3)

6. Sherbrooke Phœnix (38-12-3-2)

7. Kamloops Blazers (36-10-4-2)

8. Ottawa 67’s (39-11-2-2)

9. London Knights 39-14-1-0)

10. Windsor Spitfires (37-12-4-1)

HM. Saskatoon Blades (37-13-3-1)

HM. Sarnia Sting (29-17-5-2)

HM. North Bay Battalion (36-15-2-1)

With a perfect 4-0-0 week and 23 goals scored, the Winnipeg ICE remain the top ranked team in the CHL. After a 5-3 home win over Swift Current Wednesday, Winnipeg opened its monster 10-game road trip with a 7-1 victory in Moose Jaw Friday. A 7-4 victory in Regina followed a day later before the ICE doubled up the Broncos 4-2 on Family Day. Over their four wins, Zach Benson and Matthew Savoie (BUF) each had seven points. The ICE’s 44 wins this season are tied for the CHL lead and have currently won seven straight.

The Quebec Remparts went 3-for-3 this week to join the ICE with 44 wins. Zachary Bolduc (STL) scored four times last Tuesday in an 8-1 win over Drummondville that was followed by a 5-3 win in Rimouski two days later where Bolduc found the back of the net twice. On Sunday, captain Theo Rochette led the Remparts to a 6-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand with a four-point (2G, 2A) effort. Quebec are the only CHL club to surpass 90 points this season.

With a 4-0-0 week and 23 goals scored, the Seattle Thunderbirds pushed their win streak to six games. Lucas Ciona (CGY) scored twice last Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Tri-City before Dylan Gunether’s (ARI) overtime winner secured the T-Birds the two points Friday in a 4-3 win against the Americans. In a home-and-home with Victoria, the Thunderbirds secured 8-1 and 7-0 wins where Kyle Crnkovic, Jared Davidson (MTL) and Gracyn Sawchyn all had two goal weekends. Seattle is just the second WHL team this season to record 40 wins.

The Gatineau Olympiques’ win streak hit 10 games as they won both games this past week in dominant fashion. Alexis Gendron (PHI) scored five times while Riley Kidney (MTL) had five assists Saturday in an 8-4 win over Cape Breton and on Sunday, Gendron scored twice in a 5-2 victory against Rouyn-Noranda as Kidney had four assists.

In two games this week, the Halifax Mooseheads scored 15 goals to take their season total to 261, the second most in the CHL. In a home-and-home series with the Wildcats, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had seven points (4G, 3A) Saturday in an 11-3 win in Moncton before Josh Lawrence, who had a hat-trick two days prior, scored twice Monday in a 4-2 victory at Scotiabank Centre.

With three road wins last week, the Sherbrooke Phoenix maintain top spot in the QMJHL’s Western Conference. Joshua Roy (MTL) had a hat-trick Friday to open their 3-in-3 as part of an 8-2 win over Saint John before Jakub Brabenec had a pair of goals a day later in a 6-2 victory against Moncton. On Sunday, Roy potted two more goals en route to a 5-3 decision over Acadie-Bathurst.

The first half of the Kamloops Blazers’ six-game road got off to a perfect start last week with three consecutive wins. Olen Zellweger (ANA) had four points (1G, 3A) Friday in a 7-4 win in Red Deer that was followed by a 4-1 victory over Calgary. On Family Day, the Blazers took down Edmonton 7-3 as Daylan Kuefler (NYI) and Dylan Sydor each scored twice as the team’s win streak reached nine games.

The Ottawa 67’s remains the highest ranked OHL club after they went 3-0-0 this past. Cooper Foster scored the game-winner Thursday in a 3-2 road win over Peterborough while Pavel Mintyukov’s (ANA) three points (1G, 2A) led the 67’s to a 5-2 victory against Oshawa a day later. On Family Day, Jack Matier’s (NSH) overtime winner took down North Bay 3-2 and secured Ottawa’s spot in the OHL Playoffs. Ottawa’s 39 wins and 82 points are an OHL best.

With three overtime wins this week, the London Knights’ 39 wins are tied for the OHL lead. Logan Mailloux (MTL) had the OT winner Tuesday in a 4-3 victory over Kitchener, and while London suffered a 3-2 setback Friday against in Sarnia in the CHL on TSN broadcast, Ryan Winterton (SEA) got revenge a day later with the decider in overtime that secured a 4-3 win and London’s spot in the OHL Playoffs for the 22nd straight season. On Monday, Denver Barkey had the game-winner in the extra frame as London took down Windsor 4-3 in a battle between the Western Conference’s top two sides.

The Windsor Spitfires round out the Top 10 for the second straight week as they collected five of a possible six points and secured their berth in the OHL Playoffs. Brett Harrison (BOS) completed his hat-trick in overtime Thursday in a 6-5 win against Flint while Jacob Maillet had the game-decider in OT Saturday to beat Mississauga 3-2. Despite an overtime loss Monday to London, the Spits’ 262 goals this season leads the CHL.

Honourable mentions

A perfect three-game road trip for the Saskatoon Blades sees them re-enter the rankings for the first time since Week 16. Jordan Keller potted a pair of goals Tuesday in a 5-2 win against Prince George before Egor Sidorov had four points (2G, 2A) in a 6-2 win against Victoria Saturday. On Sunday, Conner Roulette (DAL) netted the game-winner to secure a 2-1 road win over Vancouver. The Blades’ 37 wins are tied for the second most in the WHL.

A 3-0-1 record sees the Sarnia Sting enter the rankings for the first time this season. Nolan Burke (NSH) had four goals Wednesday as the Sting cruised past Guelph 9-1 while on Friday, Sarnia won the Battle of the 402 on TSN 3-2 as Sasha Pastujov (ANA) had the game-winner. An overtime loss Saturday to London was followed by a 7-3 win over Flint on Family Day to maintain third place in the OHL’s Western Conference.

The North Bay Battalion round things out after they went 1-1-1. A 5-3 loss to Erie Thursday was followed by a 4-2 victory Saturday against Barrie while their week ended with an overtime defeat in Ottawa on Family Day. The Battalion’s 36 wins are the second most in the Eastern Conference.