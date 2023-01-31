2022-23 Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings: Week 17

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 17 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 17

1. Quebec Remparts (37-6-1-2)

2. Winnipeg ICE (35-6-1-0)

3. Halifax Mooseheads (33-7-4-1)

4. Seattle Thunderbirds (33-8-1-1)

5. Portland Winterhawks (34-8-2-1)

6. Ottawa 67’s (32-9-2-2)

7. Sherbrooke Phœnix (31-12-2-2)

8. North Bay Battalion (32-12-1-1)

9. Red Deer Rebels (32-10-1-3)

10. Gatineau Olympiques (29-12-4-2)

HM. Kamloops Blazers (27-10-4-2)

HM. London Knights (30-13-1-0)

HM. Victoriaville Tigres (30-12-1-3)

The Quebec Remparts re-took top spot in the rankings after they rattled off two straight wins this past week. Captain Théo Rochette scored twice Friday in a 5-0 win over Chicoutimi in the CHL on TSN broadcast before Zachary Bolduc (STL) had the overtime winner Sunday in a 2-1 win over Charlottetown. Quebec’s 37 wins and 77 points are the most in the CHL.

After the Winnipeg ICE suffered a 2-1 setback Friday to Lethbridge, they ended the weekend with back-to-back victories. Carson Lambos (MIN) had four assists in a 5-1 road win over Red Deer Saturday before Owen Pederson had the overtime winner Sunday in a 5-4 victory against Calgary. The ICE’s 35 wins are the most in the WHL.

The Halifax Mooseheads moved into a season-high third spot as their incredible run of not losing in regulation hit 21 games. Halifax took down Cape Breton 4-1 Friday before Josh Lawrence’s hat-trick led the Mooseheads to a 4-0 win over Acadie-Bathurst Saturday.

After a 1-1-0 week, the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped to fourth spot. Lucas Ciona (CGY) had four points Friday in a 7-2 road win over Spokane before the T-Birds were beaten 5-2 by Portland Saturday.

The Portland Winterhawks jumped into fifth spot in the standings for the fifth time this season as their win streak hit six games this past week. James Stefan had four points (2G, 2A) Friday as the Winterhawks opened a 3-in-3 with a 6-3 victory over Swift Current. Luca Cagnoni, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 win against Seattle as the WHL’s top two teams in the Western Conference met before Marek Alscher (FLA) had the overtime winner Sunday to beat Spokane 4-3.

With 68 points, the Ottawa 67’s remains the OHL’s top side after they collected points in all three games this week. The 67’s suffered a 2-1 shootout loss Friday before a 5-4 overtime defeat to Hamilton a day later. They concluded the week with a 4-2 road victory over Mississauga to win their 32nd game of the season, tied for the most in the OHL.

The Sherbrooke Phœnix remains in first place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference after a 2-1-0 week. Beaten by Shawinigan Friday, the Phœnix rebounded to beat Blainville-Boisbriand 5-1 Saturday as Joshua Roy (MTL) scored twice. On Sunday, Sherbrooke shutout Drummondville 7-0 behind a pair of goals from Cole Huckins (CGY).

With the second-best record in the OHL, the North Bay Battalion move up one spot after a 2-1-0 week. Kyle McDonald’s two goals led the Battalion to a 5-3 victory over Windsor Thursday that was followed by an 8-2 road win against Niagara where Josh Bloom (BUF) had four points (1G, 3A). North Bay was shutout by Oshawa Sunday but their 32 wins are tied for the most in the OHL with Ottawa.

Owners of the fourth most wins in the WHL, the Red Deer Rebels jump back into the rankings for the first time in four weeks. Kai Uchacz’s three points (2G, 1A) Friday led the Rebels to a 5-1 win over Saskatoon but Saturday they were beaten 5-1 by the ICE.

The Gatineau Olympiques’ played just once this past week but made it count with an 11-6 win over Val d’Or. Olivier Nadeau MTL (stole the show with six points (2G, 4A) while Riley Kidney MTL) had two goals and two assists. The Olympiques have won three straight and are 8-2-0 over their last 10.

Honourable mentions:

The Kamloops Blazers split a weekend series with Victoria. On Friday, they won 7-4 behind Matthew Seminoff’s (DAL) four-point (2G, 2A) outing but were beaten 3-2 Saturday by the Royals. Logan Stankoven’s (DAL) incredible point streak remains intact as he has points in all 29 games that he has played this season.

As the third team in the OHL with 30 wins this year, the London Knights get recognition again this week. After a 3-0 loss to Peterborough Thursday, the Knights rattled off back-to-back shootout road wins against Ottawa and Kingston as Ruslan Gazizov and George Diaco had the respective winners.

It was two wins in two this week for the Victoriaville Tigres. Frederic Brunet (BOS) had the overtime winner Friday in a 3-2 victory against Charlottetown before a 5-1 win against Shawinigan followed the next day.