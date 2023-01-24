2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 16

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 16 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 16

1. Winnipeg ICE (33-5-1-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (35-6-1-2)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (32-7-1-1)

4. Halifax Mooseheads (31-7-4-1)

5. Ottawa 67’s (31-9-1-1)

6. Portland Winterhawks (30-8-2-1)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (29-11-2-2)

8. Windsor Spitfires (28-10-3-1)

9. North Bay Battalion (30-11-1-1)

10. Kamloops Blazers (26-9-4-2)

HM. Red Deer Rebels (31-9-1-3)

HM. Gatineau Olympiques (28-12-4-2)

HM. London Knights (28-12-1-0)

The Winnipeg ICE maintain top spot in the rankings for the third straight week after they collected six out of six points on offer. After an 8-1 midweek win over Prince Albert, the ICE swept a back-to-back against Moose Jaw over the weekend. D-man Carson Lambos (MIN) had four points (two goals) this past week as the ICE’s unbeaten streak moved to 7-0-1.

Quebec remains the second ranked team in the CHL after they won all three games last week. The Remparts beat Baie-Comeau 11-2 behind Zachary Bolduc’s (STL) five-point game (1G, 4A) and then swept a home-and-home with Rimouski. In Quebec’s win over the Oceanic on Jan. 20, head coach Patrick Roy collected his 500th win as head coach. The Remparts are currently riding a 7-0-2 streak.

Seattle continues to lead the WHL’s Western Conference and for the second straight week find themselves ranked third. On Friday, the T-Birds beat Lethbridge 3-2 in overtime on Reid Schaefer’s (EDM) game-winner and Saturday, beat Everett 6-2.

The Halifax Mooseheads jump into the fourth spot after their incredible run of being unbeaten in regulation over 19 games continued this past weekend as they swept a three-in-three. The Herd doubled up Shawinigan 6-3 Friday before scoring 18 goals in two games against Saint John, highlighted by Attilio Biasca’s five-goal effort on Jan. 21 that tied a franchise record for most goals in a game. Over the streak, the Mooseheads are 17-0-2.

The 67’s drop to fifth this week after they went 1-2-0 on the road. Their week began with a 4-2 victory over Barrie but they dropped back-to-back games against Kitchener and Owen Sound to round out the weekend. Ottawa’s 31 wins and 64 points are the most in the OHL.

It was a perfect homestand for the Portland Winterhawks as they own the fourth most points in the WHL this season. Kyle Chyzowski scored the overtime winner Friday to cap a wild 7-6 win over Victoria before Robbie Fromm-Delorme had three points (2G, 1A) in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Lethbridge. The Winterhawks capped the week with a 6-1 win over Spokane Monday as captain Gabe Klassen and Ryan McCleary each scored twice.

Sherbrooke continues to climb the rankings after an impressive two wins over Victoriaville. In a clash between the QMJHL’s top two Western Conference teams, the Phoenix took down the Tigres 3-1 Friday night as Joshua Roy (MTL) scored twice. The Phoenix snuck out a 4-3 road win the following night as Cole Huckins (CAL) found the back of the net on two occasions. Sherbrooke is 8-1-1 over their last 10.

A wild week for Windsor saw them score 19 goals in three games but wind up with a 2-1-0 record. A 6-3 win over Erie on Thursday was followed by a crazy 8-7 victory over Barrie where Brett Harrison (BOS) recorded five points (3G, 2A). However, despite a first OHL hat-trick from Liam Greentree, the Spits fell 9-5 to Oshawa Sunday to snap a six-game winning streak. Windsor holds a 10-point lead over second place Saginaw in the OHL’s West Division.

North Bay collected points in two of their three games last week as they went 1-1-1. A 4-3 overtime loss to Hamilton Thursday was followed by a regulation defeat to Mississauga the next night. However, the Battalion became just the second OHL team to record 30 wins as they beat Sudbury 2-1 thanks to Kyle Jackson’s (SEA) third period winner.

Kamloops rounds out the Top 10 after a. 500 week. They suffered an 8-2 loss to Tri-City Friday but rebounded the next night to beat the Americans 6-5 in overtime as Logan Stankoven (DAL) completed his hat-trick in the extra frame. Stankoven has a point in all 27 games he’s played this season and has recorded 61 points (23 goals).

Honourable mention:

Red Deer jumps back into consideration after a 2-1-0 week. The Rebels took down Prince George 8-5 Friday before Hunter Mayo scored the overtime winner Saturday to beat Lethbridge 2-1. They were beaten 4-2 by Calgary Sunday but the Rebels received a significant boost earlier in the week as Ben King (ANA) returned to the lineup Friday after a 32-game absence.

Gatineau continues to find its groove since the QMJHL Trade Deadline as they went 2-1-0 this past week. A 5-2 loss to Victoriaville Wednesday was quickly forgotten after back-to-back road wins over Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or where Riley Kidney (MTL) had two goals and six points.

London rounds out the honourable mentions as they jump back into the rankings after a 2-1-0 week. The Knights scored a combined 16 goals in wins over Kitchener and Owen Sound, led by George Diaco’s six points, but finished the week with a 5-2 loss to the Rangers Sunday.