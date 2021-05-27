2021 QMJHL Playoffs | Tigres vs. Foreurs Preview

The Val-d’Or Foreurs, waiting patiently the past seven days for the reveal of their next opponent, will be facing a squad that has waited even longer – 19 years, to be exact – just to reach these heights once more. The Victoriaville Tigres begin their best-of-seven President Cup Final clash with the Foreurs tonight at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

The Foreurs got to this point by blowing through the competition. Sweeps of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Rimouski Oceanic and Chicoutimi Sagueneens see the Abitibi squad enter the championship round with a perfect 9-0 record, outscoring their opponents 49-16 in the process. Six point-per-game players, names that were familiar to many during a stellar regular season that saw the club register just three regulation losses, are leading the charge. While winger Nathan Legare, who produced back-to-back game-winners to eliminate the Sags, leads all players through three rounds with 12 goals, his teammate Jakob Pelletier, as well as defenseman Jordan Spence, sit among the league leaders with 12 assists each. Furthermore, Spence holds down top spot in postseason scoring among blueliners with 14 points. Thanks to the above-noted goal differential, it should be no surprise to see four Foreurs – Justin Robidas, Jeremy Doucet, Legare and Spence – among the top five in +/- rating. It’s not just the skaters keeping the puck out of the net, however. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been between the pipes for each of his club’s playoff victories while also leading the league in GAA (1.78) and sitting second in save percentage (.914%).

This is the Foreurs’ fifth trip to the President Cup Final. Their most recent appearance came in 2014, when that year’s Michel-Briere Trophy winner, Anthony Mantha, produced the championship winning tally with under a minute to play in regulation of a winner-take-all Game 7 to earn the club its third league title. Previously, the Foreurs took home the Cup in 1998 and 2001 while adding in an additional Final appearance in 2007.

As efficient as the Foreurs have been, the Tigres have been equal parts thrilling. After a three-game opening round sweep of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Victoriaville took the five-game maximum to dispatch first the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, then the Charlottetown Islanders to reach the Final. Along the way, there were ten one or two-goal games including four that required overtime. Leading the charge throughout has been playoff scoring leader Mikhail Abramov (19 points). Joining him on the leaderboard are wingers Alex Beaucage and Benjamin Tardif with 17 points apiece. Hometown boy Shawn Element leads the club with nine goals, none of which were as important as the eventual game-winner in Game 5 against Charlottetown that earned the Tigres their berth in the championship round. On defense, the reliability that made the club a formidable foe all season long remains intact. Vincent Sévigny and Sean Larochelle remain the go-to guys on a blueline the doesn’t feature a single minus player. Between the pipes, a goaltending shakeup in round three ended the same as it began; with Nikolas Hurtubise, currently ranked third in the “Q” with a 2.71 GAA and second in wins (seven), leading the charge in the crease, with the more than capable Fabio Iacobo in reserve.

The last time the Tigres took to the ice in the President Cup Final, the team’s current head coach, Carl Mallette, received the championship trophy from Commissioner Gilles Courteau as Team Captain. That occurred in 2002, and Victoriaville’s six-game triumph over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan that spring remains their lone title to date. Prior to that, the organization had made back-to-back Finals appearances in 1989 and 1990.

This is the third playoff encounter between these two organizations. The first one occurred in 2001, when the Foreurs eliminated the Tigres in a seven-game quarterfinal series en route to its second league championship. More recently, Victoriaville emerged on top in a 2019 first-round clash, earning a seven-game series victory.

In an exciting turn of events, fans will be able to take in the action in person, a first for any QMJHL game played in the province of Quebec this season. As of Game 2, 2000 spectators will be permitted in the Videotron Centre for the Final, another positive story to emerge from the league this season.

Team Comparison (Reg. Season):