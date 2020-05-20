2019-20 CHL Award Finalists: Defenceman of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce the three finalists for the 2019-20 CHL Defenceman of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Since 1988 the award has been presented annually to the top defenceman from across the CHL.

Representing the Western Hockey League for award consideration is Ty Smith of the Spokane Chiefs, from the Ontario Hockey League is Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ottawa 67’s, and from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is Jordan Spence of the Moncton Wildcats.

Smith earns the WHL’s Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy for the second straight season recording 59 points including 19 goals and 40 assists in 46 games as the Chiefs captain. The 20-year-old New Jersey Devils prospect from Lloydminster, Alberta, also won gold with Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Hoefenmayer is the OHL’s Max Kaminsky Trophy recipient after leading the entire CHL in scoring among defencemen with 82 points including 26 goals and 56 assists over 82 games for the first place 67’s. The 21-year-old from North York, Ontario, recently signed a two-year AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies.

Spence won the QMJHL’s Emile Bouchard Trophy after helping the Wildcats capture a Maritimes Division title with 52 points including nine goals and 43 assists in 60 games from the back end. The 19-year-old from Cornwall, Prince Edward Island, was chosen by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Smith aims to become the first two-time recipient of the award after earning national honours last season when he tallied 69 points in 57 games. Brenden Kichton (2013) is the Chiefs only other nominee for the award. Four other 67’s have been nominated before Hoefenmayer including Brendan Bell (2003), Brian Campbell (1999), Sean Blanchard (1997), and Chris Snell (1991). Both Bell and Blanchard were winners. David Savard (2010) and Keith Yandle (2006) both earned national honours the last two times a Wildcat has been considered.

The 2019-20 recipient of the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore will be announced in the coming weeks.