Ziemmer inks entry-level deal with Kings

Prince George Cougars forward Koehn Ziemmer has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the LA Kings.

In 17 games this year, Ziemmer has tallied 26 points (seven goals) to sit fifth in Prince George scoring. A year ago, he found the back of the net 41 times and recorded 89 points.

The fourth overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Ziemmer has amassed 184 points (77 goals) with the Cougars.

The Kings selected the Mayerthorpe, AB,. native 78th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.