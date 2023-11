Wolves’ Musty scores overtime winner in CHLGOTW

Photo credit: Emmah Cacciotti

Quentin Musty (SJ) scored the overtime winner as the Sudbury Wolves beat the North Bay Battalion 5-4 in Wednesday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Musty needed just 15 seconds of the extra frame to bury the game-winner, the ninth of his OHL career.

QUENTIN MUSTY❕ The #SJSharks prospect with the GWG for the @Sudbury_Wolves 15 seconds into overtime! 😤 #CHLGOTW pic.twitter.com/x8OijWoOtT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 2, 2023

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL), Kocha Delic, Keiron Walton and Ethan Larmand also scored for Sudbury while Jakub Vondras (CAR) earned his seventh win of the season after making 16 saves.

North Bay had goals from Jacob Therrien, Ty Nelson (SEA), Ethan Procyszyn and Anthony Romani. Charlie Robertson stopped 30 shots between the pipes.

The visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Therrien and Nelson, on the power play, gave North Bay an early advantage before Dvorsky pulled one back with 4:17 left in the first as his pass hit a skate out front and beat Robertson for his third career OHL goal.

Delic, on a brilliant move to deke around defenceman Paul Christopoulos, levelled the scores at 5:07 of the second before Walton and Larmand scored 2:06 apart to push Sudbury’s lead to 4-2.

Courtesy of Kocha Delic, we've got the play of the night right here @OHLHockey! ⬇️ #CHLGOTW | @Sudbury_Wolves pic.twitter.com/ZyaZ3G2jwm — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 2, 2023

Procyszyn cut the deficit to one at 16:08 of the middle stanza before Romani had the only goal of the third to force overtime and give North Bay a point on the road.

With the win, Sudbury moves to 8-5-0 while the Battalion drop to 6-5-3.