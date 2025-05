Wildcats claim Gilles-Courteau Trophy for first time in 15 years

Photo credit: Vincent Ethier

For the first time in 15 years, the Moncton Wildcats are QMJHL champions.

The Wildcats completed a six-game series win over the Rimouski Oceanic Monday afternoon to secure a third Gilles-Courteau Trophy in franchise history.

Caleb Desnoyers (2025) claimed the Guy Lafleur Trophy as QMJHL MVP after he recorded 30 points in the postseason. In the process, he became the first NHL Draft eligible player to claim the award since Halifax’s Jonathan Drouin in 2013.

Desnoyers’ 30 points were the second most in the QMJHL playoffs while Gabe Smith (UTA), Juraj Pekarcik (STL) and Etienne Morin (MON) all surpassed the 20-point plateau. In goal, Mathis Rousseau and Rudy Guimond (DET) each won eight games while Rousseau registered a 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage in comparison to Guimond’s 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Captain Markus Vidicek hoists the Gilles-Courteau Trophy! 🏆 The @QMJHL championship will return to Moncton after a 15-year wait! #RoadtoMemorialCup | #QPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/irJWsnD219 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 19, 2025

Moncton’s spot in the 2025 Memorial Cup was already confirmed after hosts Rimouski also reached the QMJHL Finals. The Wildcats will join the OHL’s London Knights and the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers at the 2025 Memorial Cup that will take place May 24 – June 1.

Under first-year coach Gardiner MacDougall – who coached Saint John to a Memorial Cup title in 2022 – the Wildcats set a new franchise record with 53 wins and 108 points. Furthermore, the Wildcats spent all 24 weeks inside the CHL Top 10 and spent nine weeks ranked no. 1.

Among CHL clubs, Moncton ranked first in fewest regulation losses (9), points percentage (.844), goal differential (+150), penalty kill percentage (86.4%), and goals allowed per game (2.25).

The Wildcats swept Quebec City in the first round while they needed five games to eliminate Baie-Comeau in Round 2. In the third round, they dispatched of Rouyn-Noranda in four games.

In Game 1 of the QMJHL Finals, the Wildcats took a 4-1 decision as four different skaters found the back of the net.

In Game’s 2 and 3 Vincent Collard stole the show; he scored the double overtime winner in Game 2 to secure a 4-3 win and followed that up with a four-goal effort in a 6-4 Game 3 victory to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

However, the Oceanic fought back; the Memorial Cup hosts dominated Game 4 with a 5-1 win victory while they spoiled the party with a 3-1 road win in Moncton in Game 5.

But in Game 6, back in Rimouski, the Wildcats prevailed in large part due to a two-goal effort from Smith while Rousseau stopped 24 shots.

The 2025 championship joins their previous successes in 2006 and 2010 while they become the 10th team in QMJHL history to secure at least three league titles.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will be Moncton’s third appearance at the tournament where they are still seeking a first CHL title. In 2006 they finished as runners-up on home ice while in 2010 they went winless.

Moncton will open its tournament May 24 against London while they will face Medicine Hat on May 26. They will conclude the round-robin May 28 in a re-match against Rimouski.

Scheduled from May 22 – June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski — 7:00pm ET

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 27 – Game 5: London vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton — 7:00pm ET

May 29 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:00pm ET

May 30 – Semi-final — 7:00pm ET

June 1 – Final — 7:00pm ET