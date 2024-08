NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 29: Juraj Pekarcik poses for a portrait after being selected 76th overall by the St. Louis Blues during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wildcats acquire Blues prospect Pekarcik

The Moncton Wildcats have acquired St. Louis Blues prospect Juraj Pekarcik from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

In return, the Titan received a third round selection in the 2026 QMJHL Draft.

Pekarcik was the second overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft but spent the 2023-24 season in the USHL but will now continue his hockey career north in the CHL. Over the course of his career, the 18-year-old Slovakian has played 35 games in the Slovak Extraliga with Nitra.

In Moncton, Pekarcik joins a squad that will he coached by Gardiner MacDougall and features plenty of talent that includes Vincent Collard, Caleb Desnoyers (2025), Yoan Loshing, Dylan MacKinnon (NSH), Etienne Morin (CGY), Miles Mueller, Gabe Smith (UTA) and Markus Vidicek, among others.

St. Louis selected Pekarcik 76th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.