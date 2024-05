They admittedly don’t know each other too well but they certainly will be aware of one another tonight.

A pair of Minnesota Wild prospects will meet in the semi-final of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow when Hunter Haight’s Saginaw Spirit face Kalem Parker’s Moose Jaw Warriors.

“We spent a couple of weeks together [last year] at rookie camp and rookie tournament and then development camp too,” Parker said of Haight. “He’s a really good player and he’s super nice too.

“He’s a really good person.”

The duo are a year apart in age; the 20-year-old Haight was selected 47th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft while 19-year-old Parker was chosen with the 181st pick in 2023.

“We met at this past camp,” Haight said. “It’s great to see everybody go home to their own teams and compete throughout their own seasons … and it’s cool to see each other here at something like the Memorial Cup.”

Haight has twice represented the Wild in the preseason; he played 7:25 on Sept. 25, 2022 in a win over Colorado while earlier this season he saw 13:56 of ice time in another win over the Avalanche on Sept. 24, 2023 where he also recorded an assist.

“Getting those experiences, getting those prospect games and the preseason ones, it’s an experience that’s different and shows you what pro hockey is like,” Haight said. “I think I brought a lot of things back to junior with me for this final year and this season has set me up pretty well to make that jump next year.”