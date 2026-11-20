Who will Chicoutimi still be talking about ten years from now?

Ten years after Nicolas Roy and Samuel Girard shared the ice at Georges-Vézina, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris brings a new generation of NHL Draft hopefuls to Chicoutimi on December 1. Get your tickets today.

Before Nicolas Roy lifted the Stanley Cup, he wore the “C” for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Before Samuel Girard brought the trophy home to Roberval, he played defence for the Élites de Jonquière and later the Shawinigan Cataractes.

On November 15, 2016, the 3,146 fans at the Georges-Vézina Centre got to cheer for both in the Canada–Russia Series. Roy scored on the power play. Girard slid the puck across the blue line to Thomas Chabot of the Saint John Sea Dogs, who fired a slapshot over the goalie’s glove in Team QMJHL’s 4–0 win over Russia.

Ten years later, on Tuesday, December 1, Team CHL and the U.S. National Under-18 Team meet on the same ice to open the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. The series moves to Québec City’s Vidéotron Centre on December 2.

The opener marks Chicoutimi’s first national CHL event in ten years. The city also hosted the 1988 Memorial Cup and a Canada–Russia Series game in 2007.

That 2016 lineup featured several other future NHL players alongside Roy and Girard. All four goals in the win came from Team QMJHL’s alternate captains. Julien Gauthier of the Val-d’Or Foreurs scored twice, and Roy and Chabot had one apiece. Their captain, Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, helped set up the first two.

Behind them, Québec Remparts goaltender Callum Booth stopped all 16 shots for the QMJHL’s first shutout in Canada–Russia Series history. The win clinched the series for the CHL with a game to spare.

For Roy, a third appearance in the series came with the chance to play at home. “Playing at home in front of the Chicoutimi fans who support me all year is special,” Roy told the Saguenéens in French before the game.

For his Saguenéens teammate, defenceman Frédéric Allard, it was a first appearance in the series. The local ties extended behind the bench. Chicoutimi head coach Yanick Jean and Martin Bernard of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar assisted Team QMJHL head coach Dominique Ducharme of the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

There was a Chicoutimi connection on Russia’s roster, too. German Rubtsov faced Roy and Allard for Russia that night. The Saguenéens held his CHL rights, and by January 2017 he was their teammate in Chicoutimi. That spring, Booth and Gauthier returned to Georges-Vézina as Chabot’s teammates in Saint John. Allard scored twice against them as the Sea Dogs won 6–5 to reach the QMJHL final.

Roy’s own path toward the NHL was taking shape under Jean, who counted on him to win faceoffs and kill penalties. The Sags captain finished that season with the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL’s best defensive forward. Six years later, he lifted the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

Girard had won the Cup with Colorado a year earlier. In July 2022, fans set out chairs along boulevard Saint-Joseph hours before his parade began. Thousands lined the streets of Roberval to welcome him home.

Dubois, Allard and Gauthier also reached the NHL. Chabot had made his Ottawa Senators debut four weeks before the Chicoutimi game. Ducharme later coached Montreal in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Back in Chicoutimi, Jean is still the Saguenéens’ head coach and general manager. In May 2026, the QMJHL’s all-time wins leader guided Chicoutimi to its first league title since 1994.

This year’s visitors have connections of their own to the 2016 lineup, starting in goal. Brantford Bulldogs rookie Vilmer Salén Forsberg is the only goalie worldwide with an A rating on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary list for 2027. Across the 15 NHL Draft classes from 2013 through 2027, he and Booth are two of just seven CHL goaltenders to earn that first-round grade. Booth earned his with the Remparts ahead of the 2015 draft.

Sags fans have already had a close look at some of this year’s Team CHL players. Québec Remparts forward James Scantlebury scored his first two QMJHL goals at Georges-Vézina on September 20, with teammate Carter Meyer assisting on both. In the October 11 rematch in Québec City, Scantlebury had two goals and four assists in a 7–6 win. His six points tied the current Remparts franchise’s single-game rookie record, set by Angelo Esposito in 2005–06, and gave him nine points in two games against the Sags.

Two days before the Remparts visited in September, defenceman Vladimir Shtyrkhunov scored twice at Georges-Vézina in his QMJHL debut for Girard’s old club, the Shawinigan Cataractes. On December 1, Sags fans can cheer for all three.

Those three are among eight QMJHL players on Team CHL, the league’s largest contingent in the event’s three editions. Of the 22 players selected from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL, NHL Central Scouting lists 15 as first-round candidates for the 2027 NHL Draft.

The QMJHL contingent also includes Saint John Sea Dogs centre Alexis Joseph, who led all QMJHL 16-year-olds with 60 points last season. He wants to improve his faceoffs and his play away from the puck, two things Jean asked of Roy a decade ago.

Joseph’s teammate Jamie Glance scored for the Americans in both games of the 2025 series. In Chicoutimi, he’ll wear Team CHL colours against his former program.

Beyond the QMJHL, Chicoutimi fans will also get a rare look at Seattle Thunderbirds forward Brock England, who scored 21 goals in his first full WHL season, and Saginaw Spirit captain Dima Zhilkin, who scored 36 in the OHL last season.

If the first two editions are any guide, many of those names could be called at the next NHL Draft. NHL clubs drafted 42 of the 44 players who wore Team CHL colours at those events, including 27 in the first round.

Ten years ago, it was Roy, Girard, Chabot and Dubois. This December, a new group steps onto the same ice, and fans across Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean get another chance to say, “I saw them here.”

Be there for Game 1 on Tuesday, December 1, at 7 p.m. ET at Georges-Vézina. Get your Chicoutimi tickets or visit CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge for event details.