MENU
November 26, 2020

WHL & Western Branches announce cancellation of 2020 WHL Cup

Around the CHL
WHL Network

Calgary, Alta. – BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, and Hockey Manitoba, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League and Hockey Canada, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 WHL Cup.

With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the decision was made with the health and safety of all coaches, staff, and participants as the top priority.

The WHL Cup features U16 provincial teams representing British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The round-robin tournament is the first step in the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence and assists Hockey Canada in evaluating these top prospects in this age group for future high-performance programs.

The WHL and Western Branches remain optimistic the 2021 WHL Cup may be held in the fall of 2021.

