WHL unveils 2021-22 Western Conference Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2021-22 Western Conference Regular Season schedule of games. Each of the 10 Clubs in the Western Conference are slated to play 68 Regular Season contests beginning Friday, October 1, 2021 and ending Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The 2021-22 WHL Western Conference schedule begins with a matchup between the Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans Friday, October 1 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash. (7:05 p.m. PT).

The eight remaining Western Conference Clubs are scheduled to open their Regular Seasons Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Kelowna Rockets host the Everett Silvertips, the Seattle Thunderbirds visit the Winterhawks, the Prince George Cougars welcome the Kamloops Blazers, the Americans hit the road to face the Spokane Chiefs while the Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals renew their B.C. Division rivalry in the provincial capital.

The annual Christmas break starts after games on Sunday, December 19, 2021 and continues until the first game after the holiday on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The vast majority of the 2021-22 WHL Western Conference Regular Season will be played on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Of the 340 games scheduled to be played, all but 64 will take place on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. There are an additional 11 games slated for the holiday break between Monday, December 27 and Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The Regular Season is set to conclude Sunday, April 3, 2022 with Prince George again hosting Kamloops, while the Spokane Chiefs visit Vancouver. The Western Conference Clubs will play the entirety of their Regular Season within the Western Conference.

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule for the Eastern Conference will be announced at a later date.

CLICK HERE for the complete 2021-22 Western Conference schedule.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.