WHL T’s For Toys Campaign supports over 800 children across WHL territory
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey and its 22 member Clubs are proud to announce that over 800 children across WHL territory have been supported as a result of the WHL T’s For Toys Campaign.
“On behalf of all 22 WHL member Clubs, we want to thank WHL fans everywhere who supported the WHL T’s For Toys Campaign,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Your display of generosity will help to ensure that children across the WHL territory will receive toys during the holiday season.”
The WHL T’s For Toys Campaign sought out the efforts of all 22 WHL Club Mascots, each of whom had their likeness depicted on one of 22 unique WHL Club T-shirts. This represented the first time all 22 WHL mascots joined forces to benefit children in their communities. From November 16 through December 14, collectible WHL Club Mascot T-shirts were sold, with $7.00 (CAD) from each T-shirt sold going directly to local charities to purchase toys for local children..
The WHL T’s For Toys Campaign saw inspirational reaction throughout all 22 WHL markets, including engagement from high-profile supporters including pop music star Michael Bublé, country music star Gord Bamford, Calgary Flames star Milan Lucic, and Montreal Canadiens stars Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price, among many others.
Each WHL Club partnered with a local charity to benefit from the WHL T’s For Toys Campaign:
Brandon Wheat Kings – Samaritan House
Calgary Hitmen – Calgary Flames Foundation (Flames Alumni in support of the Christmas Toys Program)
Edmonton Oil Kings – Santas Anonymous
Everett Silvertips – Seattle Children’s Hospital of Everett
Kamloops Blazers – Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, Children’s Pediatrics
Kelowna Rockets – Joanna’s House
Lethbridge Hurricanes – Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree for Kids Campaign
Medicine Hat Tigers – Santa Claus Fund
Moose Jaw Warriors – Salvation Army
Portland Winterhawks – Les Schwab Toy Drive
Prince Albert Raiders – Prince Albert Optimist Club
Prince George Cougars – Salvation Army
Red Deer Rebels – Red Deer Christmas Bureau
Regina Pats – Eagle Heart Centre
Saskatoon Blades – EGADZ
Seattle Thunderbirds – Les Schwab Toy Drive
Spokane Chiefs – The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau
Swift Current Broncos – Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre
Tri-City Americans – Toys for Tots
Vancouver Giants – BC Children’s Hospital
Victoria Royals – The Zone’s Toy Drive-Thru
Winnipeg ICE – Salvation Army