WHL champion Yager signs with Pittsburgh

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Yager was instrumental in Moose Jaw winning its first WHL championship in 2023-24; he had a career high 95 points (35 goals) to finish tied 14th in WHL scoring while in the postseason, he collected 27 points (11 goals) to help lead the Warriors to the Ed Chynoweth Cup. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, he was named to the tournament’s All-Star team after he had six points (three goals) in four games as the Warriors reached the semi-final.

Additionally, Yager was named the CHL Sportsman of the Year and also received the Brad Hornung Trophyas the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player for the second consecutive season.

Selected third overall in the 2020 WHL Draft, Yager has amassed 250 points in 211 games to sit eighth all-time in Warriors scoring.

The 2021-22 CHL and WHL Rookie of the Year, Yager also has a gold medal to his name with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He suited up for Canada at the 2024 World Juniors where he had five points in five games.

Pittsburgh selected the Saskatoon, SK., native 14th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.