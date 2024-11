WHL champion Parker acquired by Hitmen

The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

In 19 games this year, Parker had tallied 12 points (three goals). A year ago, Parker was acquired by the Warriors early into the season and was an integral part of the squad that won a first WHL title after he tallied 42 points in the regular season and another nine in the postseason.

A second round pick by Victoria in the 2019 WHL Draft, the overage d-man has appeared in 239 WHL games and recorded 101 points (17 goals).

In Calgary, the 20-year-old joins other NHL prospects Axel Hurtig (CGY), Carson Wetsch (SJ) and Carter Yakemchuk (OTT).

Parker was the 181st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.