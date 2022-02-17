WHL announces update to 2021-22 Regular Season schedule & Playoffs

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022 WHL Playoffs will begin Friday, April 22, allowing for an update to the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule, including the rescheduling of previously postponed Regular Season games.

The up-to-date 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule can be found in its entirety at the following LINK. The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season is now scheduled to conclude on Sunday, April 17. Should tie-breaker game(s) be needed, it will be scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.

The 2022 WHL Playoffs will feature the reintroduction of the Conference Playoff format, including three best-of-seven rounds followed by a best-of-seven WHL Championship Series. The 2022 WHL Championship is scheduled from Friday, June 3 through Tuesday, June 14. More information on the WHL Playoff format can be found HERE.

Following the 2022 WHL Championship Series, the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be contested from Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 29 in Saint John, N.B.

