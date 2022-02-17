MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 17, 2022

WHL announces update to 2021-22 Regular Season schedule & Playoffs

WHL Network

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022 WHL Playoffs will begin Friday, April 22, allowing for an update to the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule, including the rescheduling of previously postponed Regular Season games.

The up-to-date 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule can be found in its entirety at the following LINK. The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season is now scheduled to conclude on Sunday, April 17. Should tie-breaker game(s) be needed, it will be scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.

The 2022 WHL Playoffs will feature the reintroduction of the Conference Playoff format, including three best-of-seven rounds followed by a best-of-seven WHL Championship Series. The 2022 WHL Championship is scheduled from Friday, June 3 through Tuesday, June 14. More information on the WHL Playoff format can be found HERE.

Following the 2022 WHL Championship Series, the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be contested from Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 29 in Saint John, N.B.

For detailed updates to the Regular Season schedule for each WHL Club, please visit the Club sites, as linked below:

Eastern Conference Western Conference
Brandon Wheat Kings Everett Silvertips
Calgary Hitmen Kamloops Blazers
Edmonton Oil Kings Kelowna Rockets
Lethbridge Hurricanes Portland Winterhawks
Medicine Hat Tigers Prince George Cougars
Moose Jaw Warriors Seattle Thunderbirds
Prince Albert Raiders Spokane Chiefs
Red Deer Rebels Tri-City Americans
Regina Pats Vancouver Giants
Saskatoon Blades Victoria Royals
Swift Current Broncos
Winnipeg ICE
More News
0:15
Celebrate Family Day with the CHL TV Freeview Pass
3 days ago
Black Heritage Month recognized across Canadian Hockey League
2 weeks ago
CHL on TSN | 5 Players to Watch – Phoenix vs. Oceanic
3 hours ago
2:18
Kia CHL Top-10 - Post-2-Post saves
7 hours ago
Basran making the most of overage opportunity with Steelheads
11 hours ago
Rangers Announce 2nd Annual Women In Hockey Conference
11 hours ago
2022 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast rescheduled for July 4-5
11 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Carter MacAdams (Feb 16)
11 hours ago